Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.