Prudential PLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 806.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

