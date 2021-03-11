Prudential PLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,129,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59.

