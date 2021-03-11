Prudential PLC Invests $1.12 Million in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONLN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.