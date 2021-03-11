Prudential PLC Invests $1.33 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.36% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $74.25.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.