Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

