Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

