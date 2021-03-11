Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 17,360 Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 9.92% of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

CCON opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. Direxion Connected Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

