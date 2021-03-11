Prudential PLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Datadog by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock worth $197,031,699. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,732.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

