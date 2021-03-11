Prudential PLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

