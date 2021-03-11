Prudential PLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PFGC opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.
Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
