Prysmian’s (PRYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prysmian currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.