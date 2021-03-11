PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNLRY shares. HSBC cut shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

