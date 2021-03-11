PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.54% of PTC Therapeutics worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

