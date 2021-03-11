Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.94

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and traded as high as $25.76. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 4,388 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GZPFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

