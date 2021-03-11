Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $95.30. 173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

