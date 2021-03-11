Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $95.30. Approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

