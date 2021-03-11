pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $354,923.36

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $37.61 or 0.00066072 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $354,923.36 and approximately $16,179.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 169% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.34 or 0.00496016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00584908 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074118 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

