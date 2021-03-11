Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.