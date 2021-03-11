Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

