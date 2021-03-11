PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $22.35 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $194,387.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.