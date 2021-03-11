Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Hits $545.42 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $545.42 million and $115.16 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

