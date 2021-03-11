Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PEMIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,831. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Read More: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.