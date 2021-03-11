Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PEMIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,831. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

