Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $32.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -106.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

