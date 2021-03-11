Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPYF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 7,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Pushpay has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

