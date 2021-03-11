Pyrk Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $202,507.77 and approximately $8,730.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00509251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00592139 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

