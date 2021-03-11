PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.41

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.41 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.53). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 210,703 shares traded.

PZC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.