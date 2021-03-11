Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $7.88 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $169,577.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00014010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00501177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00537494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074990 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

