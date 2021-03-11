Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Issued By Wedbush

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

