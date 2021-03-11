Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Shares of SNC opened at C$26.56 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.86.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

