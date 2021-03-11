Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Issued By Oppenheimer

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

WISH stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $9,120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 in the last 90 days.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.