Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Cut by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.72. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.38.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

