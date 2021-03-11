Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Decreased by Analyst

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,759,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,008,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

