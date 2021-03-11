Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.