Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.