Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for GoHealth, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.09 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

