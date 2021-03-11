Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

MRNS stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,466,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

