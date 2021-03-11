Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

CSTR stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.