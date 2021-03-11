Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

