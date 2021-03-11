Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Decreased by Analyst

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $181.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

