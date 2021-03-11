Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

