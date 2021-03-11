Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QABSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Shares of QABSY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.