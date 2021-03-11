Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

QABSY stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.