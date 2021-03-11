QASH Price Hits $0.0781 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. QASH has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $741,041.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

