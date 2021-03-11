QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $3,436.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,616 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

