QEP Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 44,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average volume of 3,129 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $569,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 13,255,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

