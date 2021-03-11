Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0207

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $395,064.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00509251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00592139 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 162,256,930 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

