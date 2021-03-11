QLC Chain One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars.

