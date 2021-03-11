QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.43 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.