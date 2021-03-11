QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. 1,062,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

