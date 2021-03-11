QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Survey

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Welltower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.02 $31.29 million $2.63 22.71 Welltower $5.12 billion 6.03 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.78

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QTS Realty Trust and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87 Welltower 2 14 6 0 2.18

QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $72.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $60.98, suggesting a potential downside of 17.57%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats QTS Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

